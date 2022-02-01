Mickey Guyton to sing national anthem at 2022 Super Bowl, joining iconic list of musical guests

Grammy-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton is taking her talent to the football field.

"Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing," Guyton tweeted upon revealing the news that she will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Guyton joins a crew of bona fide musical superstars for this year's Super Bowl, including halftime show participants Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Last year's biggest night in football kicked off with Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan and country star Eric Church taking on "The Star-Spangled Banner." H.E.R also joined to sing "America The Beautiful." This year Jhené Aiko will sing "America."

👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles — to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Grammy-winning producer Zedd will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.

For Guyton, singing at Super Bowl 56 continues a recent run of mainstream visibility, including performing "Love My Hair" alongside fellow country performers Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards at November 2021's CMA Awards, plus appearing at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and via her social media, a forthcoming appearance on HBO's Sesame Street.

Intriguingly, concerning the national anthem, it's played a key role in developing her country music aspirations. In 2015, she noted in a CMT interview, “My church drove to Arlington, Texas, from Waco to see a Texas Rangers baseball game. We were all the way up in the nosebleed section, and the announcer says, ‘Please rise as 10-year-old LeAnn Rimes sings the national anthem.’” Later, in a tweet, she added, "I saw @leannrimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game when she was 10 years old. I was so inspired."

A1 I saw @leannrimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game when she was 10 years old. I was so inspired. #CMChat — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 5, 2015

The 56th National Football League Super Bowl championship game will occur on February 13, 2022, and feature the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM CST and will be aired via NBC.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 Super Bowl: Mickey Guyton to sing national anthem