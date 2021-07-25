Mick Jagger's Son Gabriel Gets Quietly Married to Swiss Socialite Anouk Winzenried in London

Gabriel Jagger, son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, poses with his wife Anouk Winzenried, daughter of Andrea and Janine Winzenried, who were married on July 17, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

Anya Campbell via Getty

There's a new official member of the Jagger family!

Gabriel Jagger, son of Mick Jagger, wed Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried over the weekend. The couple has released an official portrait of the seemingly quiet ceremony in London.

Jagger, 23, donned a navy suit for the occasion, which he paired with an off-white boutonniere and light pink tie.

Winzenried dazzled in a sparkling yet simple, off-white dress with silver seahorse-shaped earrings. Her hair was swept back in a classy, half-up half-down style.

The portrait appears to be the only public image of the ceremony, which is typical of the couple, who tends to keep their relationship under wraps.

Both of Jagger's parents — the Rolling Stones lead singer and model Jerry Hall — were in attendance, according to the Daily Mail.

Gabriel Jagger Launches His New Positive Media Platform 'whynow' At Petersham Nurseries

Other family members and friends from both sides were reportedly present, including Jagger's stepfather and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who hosted the event at his £11 million Oxfordshire mansion Holmwood House.

Jagger met Winzenried while she was working in Mustique, the Mail reports. The couple announced their engagement in a statement in January 2020 and were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.