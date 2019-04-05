Mick Jagger Is 'Feeling Much Better Now' and Expecting to Make Full Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Days after undergoing what was reportedly heart valve replacement surgery, Mick Jagger is thanking fans for their support and well wishes.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” the Rolling Stones icon, 75, tweeted on Friday.

In addition, Jagger’s rep revealed the musician is currently on the mend.

“Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Jagger read.

RELATED: Mick Jagger Undergoes Heart Valve Replacement Surgery Following Rolling Stones Tour Postponement

View photos Kim/Getty More

Jagger reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York just days after the Rolling Stones announced that the latest leg of their No Filter Tour would be postponed so that Jagger could tend to his health.

“I was told he’s fine,” a Jagger source recently told PEOPLE. “If it was someone else, they’d need to recover for two weeks but because Mick jumps around and the performances are strenuous, he needed to postpone the tour.”

RELATED: What to Know About Heart Valve Replacements as Mick Jagger Reportedly Recovers from Surgery

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

Jagger also apologized for the tour delay on March 30 with a tweet that read: “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger tweeted on Saturday. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The rock star underwent a surgery known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), according to Billboard, which was first to report the success of Jagger’s operation.

The No Filter Tour was set to kick off in Miami on April 20.