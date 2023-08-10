Mick Fleetwood Mourns Loss Of His Lahaina Restaurant In Maui Fires, Which Are Responsible For At Least 53 Deaths & Have Destroyed Over 1,700 Structures

Among the thousands of Maui residents impacted by the fires there over the past few days is Mick Fleetwood. The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame drummer lost his waterfront restaurant, Fleetwood’s, in the blaze that tragically reduced much of Lahaina to rubble.

“This is a devastating moment for MAUI and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” wrote the musician. “Fleetwoods on front (sic.) Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

The multi-level restaurant was a local landmark and adorned with Fleetwood Mac memorabilia which is also now, assumedly, lost. In the photo below, the footprint of the restaurant sits at about the center of the frame near the 90-degree “L” formed by the coast. The status of Fleetwood’s home, which is also in West Maui, is unclear, according to the New York Times.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Here is Fleetwood’s entire statement:

MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades.

On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come

The rock legend is far from the only person impacted by the fire. Lahaina is the former capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom and home to many historical buildings and cultural artifacts, including King Kamehameha’s palace, The Old Lahaina Courthouse and the 150-year-old banyan tree which sits out front of it. The tree was heavily charred. The Old Lahaina Courthouse, which opened in 1860 as a center for government offices and court functions during the monarchy period, also appears to be lost.

Across the island, reports today indicate the blazes claimed at least 53 lives, wounded nearly 30 and forced some near the Lahaina Harbor to jump into the ocean to escape the inferno. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Coast Guard said it made 12 ocean rescues in the area. Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii told CNN in a phone interview today that the death would rise above 40, and possibly higher. He estimated more than 1,700 buildings had been destroyed. The Star-Advertiser reported that firefighters now have the Lahaina blaze about 80% contained.

President Biden today approved a federal disaster declaration for Maui. The declaration frees up federal funding for people on the island affected by the fires.

“Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers — every asset we have will be available to them,” Mr. Biden said. “They’ve seen their homes, their businesses destroyed, and some have lost loved ones, and it’s not over yet.”

Speaking of aid, workers from celebrity chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen landed on Maui Wednesday night to help. “We arrived with sandwiches & water for first responders fighting the flames & will begin providing meals to evacuees today,” reads a social media post on the group’s account.

