Mick Brigden, a manager who worked with Mick Jagger and Chickenfoot, dies following an accident that occurred while digging a grave for his dog

Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden dies during accident at home. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Mick Brigden, a tour manager for The Rolling Stones and the manager of supergroup Chickenfoot, died on Sept. 5, following an accident in his home in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The England native, who worked with acts like Joe Satriani, Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Mountain and Peter Frampton, was digging a grave for his family’s dog when the unspecified accident occurred, his wife of 34 years, Julia Dreyer Brigden, told The Press Democrat . Following the accident, Brigden, 73, was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Brigden was a mentee of concert promoter Bill Graham. Brigden, along with others who worked with Graham, purchased 90% of the company Bill Graham Presents following Graham’s 1991 death in a helicopter crash . In 2008, he became the manager of the supergroup Chickenfoot, which features rockers Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Chad Smith.

Satriani shared a heartfelt note following Brigden’s passing on his website.

“I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side,” said Satriani. “He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.”

In a Facebook post, Hagar wrote of his late manager, "Mick Brigden was the first person that ever took care of me on the road. Montrose opened for Humble Pie for the three years we were on the road. Mick was their tour manager, lighting director, stage manager, seemed like he did everything. He used to do lights for Montrose and would hang out with us on days off, a real soldier and loyal friend. The way he took care of Joe Satriani all these years and then for Chickenfoot as our co-manager with Carter (God rest his soul). I'm sure they're all working for Bill Graham again in the rock 'n' roll heaven. RIP Mick Brigden, my condolences to your loved ones."