Michiel Huisman says Daario 'knew' he'd be ditched by Daenerys in 'Game of Thrones' (exclusive)

Daario Naharis fans all over the world were heartbroken when Daenerys sailed off without him at the Game of Thrones season six, but Michiel Huisman saw it coming.

The Dutch actor replaced Ed Skrein as the Second Sons leader, in season four, where his character soon became the lover of the Targaryen queen, however, as he had no status in Westeros, she chose to leave him behind so she could be free for potential marital alliances to secure the Iron Throne.

“No, I think he saw that coming, yeah,” Michiel Huisman told Yahoo Movies when asked if he was shocked at how Daario was ditched.

It’s probably because of this romance that has led the actor to be cast in several romance movies since. In the last few years, he’s appeared opposite Blake Lively in The Age of Adaline, The Ottoman Lieutenant, and Irreplaceable You with Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Michiel Huisman stars opposite Lily James in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society More

