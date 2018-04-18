Michiel Huisman says Daario 'knew' he'd be ditched by Daenerys in 'Game of Thrones' (exclusive)
Daario Naharis fans all over the world were heartbroken when Daenerys sailed off without him at the Game of Thrones season six, but Michiel Huisman saw it coming.
The Dutch actor replaced Ed Skrein as the Second Sons leader, in season four, where his character soon became the lover of the Targaryen queen, however, as he had no status in Westeros, she chose to leave him behind so she could be free for potential marital alliances to secure the Iron Throne.
“No, I think he saw that coming, yeah,” Michiel Huisman told Yahoo Movies when asked if he was shocked at how Daario was ditched.
It’s probably because of this romance that has led the actor to be cast in several romance movies since. In the last few years, he’s appeared opposite Blake Lively in The Age of Adaline, The Ottoman Lieutenant, and Irreplaceable You with Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Now he’s back on romantic form in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, an adaption of the book of the same name, which follows Lily James’ author Juliet Ashton, his pig farmer Dawsey Adams, and the book club that brings them together.
So his Huisman the new Tom Hanks when it comes to romance films? He’d rather not be defined like that.
“You know, I’m so happy to be part of good stories and be proud of this story,” the actor explained. “Yes it’s also very romantic [but] I try to play as big a variety of roles as I can, I’ll just continue on this path.
“I don’t really think about the genre as much as I think about whether a story interests me or if a character is interesting to play… but, you know, romance is a big part of our lives.”
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is out on Friday, April 20
Read our interview with Lily James here.
READ MORE
Elizabeth Olsen was ‘not comfortable’ filming Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ridley Scott to direct comic book film ‘Queen & Country’
How Ridley Scott would reboot ‘Thelma & Louise’