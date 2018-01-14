Michelle Williams Reacts to Mark Wahlberg's Time's Up Donation After 'All the Money in the World' Controversy

The actor donated his salary from his reshoots to the initiative Legal Defense Fund.

Michelle Williams speaks out after Mark Wahlberg donated his $1.5 million salary from his All the Money in the World reshoots to Time's Up.

"Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted," Williams said in statement obtained by ET. "If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

"Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," she added.

Wahlberg shared on Saturday that he would be donating the money he negotiated to reshoot scenes after Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey, adding that he "100 percent supports the fight for fair pay." His agency, WME, also donated an additional $500,000 to Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

The actor and Williams' reshoot salaries sparked controversy after it was revealed that Williams received just $80 a day for reshoots, while Wahlberg received $1.5 million. Williams had originally volunteered to give up her reshoot salary.

According to a source, Wahlberg was never asked to work for free, nor was he told that Williams had to either.

Before the allegations against Spacey even surfaced, Wahlberg originally took a significant pay cut when he signed on for the film, which had not been greenlit prior to his commitment. Additionally, the source stated that it wasn't that producers refused to pay; Williams volunteered to waive any fee and believes this shouldn't be an issue or question of a gender pay gap.

