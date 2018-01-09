Michelle Williams Paid Less Than Mark Wahlberg for 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots: Report

Michelle Williams was reportedly paid much less than costar Mark Wahlberg for the extensive reshoots on All the Money in the World, causing Jessica Chastain to weigh in on social media.

A report in the Washington Post claims Williams and other actors were paid a few hundred thousand dollars for the 10 days of reshoots director Ridley Scott called for after the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was replaced by Christopher Plummer following numerous sexual misconduct allegations against the House of Cards actor. Wahlberg, who plays a detective in the film, was paid $2 million for the extra work, a source close to the film disclosed to the Washington Post. (Sony Pictures has not responded to a request for comment.)

Williams is part of the Time’s Up movement created in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have racked Hollywood after over 50 women accused former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Chastain, a fellow member, tweeted in support of Williams the day after their show of solidarity at the Golden Globes. (Sony Pictures has not responded to a request for comment.)

Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Gail Harris in the thriller about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She's a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film. https://t.co/VzGA2ucAjV

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 9, 2018

Scott deemed the reshoots necessary after Spacey was accused by several men, including Rent star Anthony Rapp, of sexual harassment and abuse. Christopher Plummer stepped in for the role and the film was released on its original date.

Though costly (the reshoot reportedly ran nearly $10 million, a quarter of the film’s original reported $40 million budget), Scott told Entertainment Weekly it was an easy decision to make.

“You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that,” Scott said. “It will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Williams recalled first learning of the reshoots to PEOPLE.

“[Ridley] sent me an email where he was like, ‘Mich, this is going to be so much fun. Let’s go get it again.’ I was like OK great. But that was his approach. Like, ‘Isn’t this going to be great?’ And it was. And it is and I’m so pleased to have been a part of it.”

