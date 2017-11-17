Michelle Williams Eyes ‘Rio’ With Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal

Michelle Williams is in talks to join Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal in the StudioCanal pic “Rio.”

“Call Me By Your Name” helmer Luca Guadagnino is directing from a script by Steven Knight.

The film follows a financial reporter (Gyllenhaal) who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend (Cumberbatch), only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend’s death.

Studiocanal will finance and produce along with Cumberbatch and his Sunny March production company with Adam Ackland.

Williams is currently filming Sony’s “Venom” as well as reshoots for “All the Money in the World” after Christopher Plummer replaces Kevin Spacey in the pic.

Her upcoming films include Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” Fox’s musical “The Greatest Showman on Earth,” and Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” all of which could figure in the awards season conversation.

She is still attached to star in the Janis Joplin biopic “Janis” as well as spy drama “All the Old Knives” opposite Chris Pine.

Williams is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.

The Tracking Board first reported the news.

