Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals She Broke Her Arm While Getting Out of Her Hotel Bathtub

For Michelle Pfeiffer, a relaxing soak in the bath in her hotel room unexpectedly turned into a painful injury.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, revealed to Extra in a new interview that she recently broke her arm while getting out of the bathtub.

Though Pfeiffer, 61, said she was mindful of how slippery the floors were while stepping out of the hotel tub, she, unfortunately, was not careful enough.

“I was at a hotel and I got out and I saw really slippery marble floors,” she recalled to the outlet. “And I said to myself, ‘Self, slippery floor, be careful.'”

In addition to revealing that she broke her arm, Pfeiffer spoke to Extra about working on the upcoming fantasy film with Angelina Jolie.

“We laughed a lot,” she shared, adding that it felt surreal working on the movie and realizing that it was their job.

Pfeiffer even recalled one specific moment on set where she told Jolie, “You’re in horns,” to which her fellow actress responded back, “Michelle Pfeiffer is yelling at me. And I’m a giant fairy.”

