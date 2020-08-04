Michelle Obama posts tribute for Barack’s 59th birthday: 'To my favorite guy'

Former first lady Michelle Obama is wishing her husband Barack Obama a happy 59th birthday with a sweet social media post.

”Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” she wrote. “Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come.”

The old family photo includes their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, as children and was met with many positive sentiments by followers in the comments.

“Happy birthday to a truly inspirational person!” one wrote, while another commenter referred to Barack as a “great man.” Others called the family their “faves” and made remarks about missing them in the White House.

Michelle’s birthday tribute comes nearly one week after she launched her namesake podcast with an episode featuring Barack where the two discussed politics, their relationship and quarantining together.

