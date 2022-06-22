Michelle Obama Says Beyoncé's 'Done It Again' with New Single 'Break My Soul': 'The Song We All Need'

Beyonce, Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is digging Beyoncé's new single!

The former First Lady posted to Twitter on Tuesday to share her thoughts on "Break My Soul," the high-energy house single from Beyoncé's upcoming seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, and it seems she's just as ready as the rest of the Beyhive to hit the dance floor.

"Queen @Beyonce, you've done it again!" tweeted Obama, 58. "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!"

If the post's language sounds a little familiar, it's because Obama seems to be referencing her own viral praise of the 40-year-old Grammy winner's Homecoming documentary, a look into her 2018 Coachella performance released to Netflix the following year.

"Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly," said Obama in a video posted to social media in April 2019. "I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal."

The clip's opening quotes became heavily used on social media for both tongue-in-cheek and genuine compliments, but the rest of the video saw Obama compliment the depth of Homecoming and its potential cultural impact.

"Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you. I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the Black leaders, thinkers, and poets who've paved the way for folks like us," she continued. "I love that it's both a celebration and a call to action, and I love that you're using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who'll run the world in the years ahead."

Released Tuesday, "Break My Soul" runs over four minutes and samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," Beyoncé sings on one part of the track.

"Motivation / I'm looking for a new foundation, yeah / And I'm on that new vibration / I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah / Hold up, oh, baby-baby," she adds in a pre-chorus, before repeating "You won't break my soul" in the song's next verse.

The track arrived less than a week after Columbia Records announced Renaissance will drop on July 29.

Renaissance will be the star's first solo album in six years, and the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Lemonade. (In the interim, she has released a soundtrack album to The Lion King and Everything Is Love, a collaborative album with husband JAY-Z. She also released Homecoming: The Live Album, the audio companion to her Netflix documentary, and in March, opened the 94th annual Academy Awards with a jaw-dropping performance of her nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard.)