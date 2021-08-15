Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy Months After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Michelle Branch

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch has a bun in the oven.

The Grammy Award winner, 38, announced on Sunday that she and husband Patrick Carney are expecting their second child, her third.

"You know you're pregnant when..." Branch shared in an Instagram post showing a batch of scones she made to satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

"Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself," Branch continued in the caption. "@officerpatrickcarner was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of clotted cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh."

RELATED: Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage, Thanks Her Husband and Family for Support

The singer's exciting news comes after she revealed in December that she had suffered a miscarriage. "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet,'" Branch wrote at the time.

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother—!)"

Branch and Carney, 41, previously welcomed their first child, 2½-year-old son Rhys James, in August 2018. She later tied the knot with the Black Keys drummer at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

The Hopeless Romantic artist also shares daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2015.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Says Body Control Goes 'Out the Window' During Pregnancy: 'I Haven't Felt the Same'

She spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting with Landau in April 2017. "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't," Branch said.

"Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart," she continued. "Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s—."