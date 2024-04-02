Michael Stuhlbarg attacked with a rock in New York City, performs on Broadway the next day

"Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg performed on Broadway as planned on Monday, a day after he was allegedly the victim of an assault in New York City.

On Sunday, police responded to an assault in progress after a 55-year-old man was walking near 90th Street and East Drive when "he was struck in the head by an unknown object," the New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY on Tuesday. Reports from CNN and The New York Times identified the victim as Stuhlbarg.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old man, identified as Xavier Israel, threw a rock at Stuhlbarg, which struck him in the back of the neck and caused an abrasion. The actor subsequently "chased" Israel to 9 East 91st Street, where officers took the alleged attacker into custody, according to police. Stuhlbarg "refused medical attention at the scene," police also said. Israel has been charged with assault.

Michael Stuhlbarg at the Academy Awards. In March 2024, police said the actor was hit in the head with a rock in New York City.

USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Stuhlbarg for comment.

The incident occurred before Stuhlbarg was set to perform in the Broadway show "Patriots," which was written by "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan. Stuhlbarg stars as Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky in the show.

Michael Stuhlbarg stars in every movie you love this awards season

The actor, who has also appeared in films like "Call Me by Your Name" and "Steve Jobs," performed in the first preview of "Patriots" on Monday and received a standing ovation, according to the New York Times.

Stuhlbarg wasn't the only actor who was allegedly the victim of a crime in New York City over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, John Cardoza, who is starring in "The Notebook" on Broadway, shared that he was "held at gunpoint" in a Dunkin' in New York on Sunday.

New York is sending the National Guard into NYC subways to help fight crime

"It started out with him just asking for a dollar, I offered to buy him lunch because I didn't have cash on me, and it escalated from there very quickly," the actor said. "I am fine. Ultimately he didn't make off with anything irreplaceable."

The New York City Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY that a 30-year-old man was approached while buying food at 356 West 145 Street on Sunday by a man who asked for a dollar on Sunday, and the suspect subsequently "simulated a firearm in his pocket and removed the victim’s wallet." Police said that no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Cardoza shared details of the incident as a "PSA" for his followers in New York, urging them to "be vigilant as the weather warms up and more people are out and about."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Actor Michael Stuhlbarg attacked in New York City