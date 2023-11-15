Michael Strahan returns to 'Good Morning America' after dealing with 'personal family matter'

Michael Strahan returns to Good Morning America after nearly three week absence for personal reasons. (Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) (Paula Lobo via Getty Images)

Michael Strahan returned to Good Morning America on Wednesday after nearly three weeks. The NFL star-turned-television-host was dealing with a "personal family matter." The anchor had been off the air of the morning news program since Oct. 26.

At the top of the show, co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, welcomed Strahan back.

"Can I just say we have tears of joy because Michael is back here at the desk," Roberts shared.

"It is great to back," Strahan added — but he did not address the "personal" issue. However, the Super Bowl champion jumped right back into work as he, Roberts and Stephanopoulos interviewed Chris Pine.

Chris Pine says he wanted to be an MLB player before pursuing acting!



"I wanted to play baseball, be a professional athlete, until mediocrity just slapped me in the face around 15 and I realized that wasn't happening."@disneywishmovie pic.twitter.com/LgI3yse4IB — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 15, 2023

Strahan also returned to Fox NFL Sunday on Nov. 12 after a two week hiatus. (His last appearance was on Oct. 22.) He did not directly address his absence on that program either. Strahan celebrated Veterans Day as the live show broadcast from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. The athlete's father was in the Army. Strahan regularly misses Monday morning appearances on Good Morning America due to his gig with Fox.

Fans noticed Strahan's absence in recent weeks, causing the network to issue a statement earlier this month.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," an ABC spokesperson told E! News Nov. 7. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Strahan was OK.

"Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," an insider shared. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."