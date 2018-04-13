Michael Sheen says he's always being mistaken for Simon Pegg

Though we can’t quite see it ourselves, Michael Sheen has revealed that he’s always being mistaken for Simon Pegg.

And this appears to have been somewhat exacerbated by the fact that the pair are currently starring in a movie together.

In fact, he also joked that a scene has been added to Slaughterhouse Rulez ‘just to prove that we are two different people’.

“It was written especially together. I think it was just to prove we’re not the same person,” he told Zoe Ball on ITV show Zoe Ball On Saturday.

“Of course with CGI you could fake it!”

The British horror-comedy has been written and directed by Crispian Mills, son of Hayley Mills, grandson of Sir John Mills, and former frontman of the band Kula Shaker.

Also starring Nick Frost, Asa Butterfield, and Jo Hartley, it’s the first film made by Pegg and Frost’s production company Stolen Picture.

The synopsis goes like this:

“Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness… and they’re about to meet their match.

Don Wallace is a wide-eyed new boy from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals, presided by sadistic sixth formers. Matters of status are aggressively enforced and conversations with school goddess Clemsie, are strictly forbidden. But this ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prize school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole and an unspeakable horror is unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as pupils, teachers and the school matron become locked in a bloody battle for survival.”

It’s due out in September.

