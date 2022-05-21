Michael Sheen and Partner Anna Lundberg Welcome Second Baby: 'Another Monkey Jumping on the Bed'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdyN2bsoaVX/ anna_lundbergs And just like that... there was another monkey jumping on the bed. �������������������� 19.05.2022 ❤; Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

anna_lundbergs/Instagram; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg are new parents once again.

The couple celebrated the birth of their second child Thursday before Lundberg announced their new addition Friday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the baby's hand holding Sheen's pinky finger.

"And just like that... there was another monkey jumping on the bed. 19.05.2022," Lundberg captioned the post.

RELATED: Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Expecting Second Baby Together

She announced in March that she and Sheen, 53, were pregnant, sharing a photo of their hands and 2½-year-old daughter Lyra's hand resting on her baby bump.

"At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist," Lundberg wrote on Instagram at the time.

"…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight," Sheen wrote in his own announcement on Twitter.

Sheen and Lundberg previously welcomed Lyra in September 2019, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The Good Omens actor also shares daughter Lily Mo, 23, with Kate Beckinsale, with whom he was in a relationship from 1995 to 2003, after meeting on a touring theater production of The Seagull.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Feeling a Lot Better' After Hospitalization

Lily previously opened up to PEOPLE about growing up in the spotlight with two famous parents as she promoted her latest role alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

"Not a lot of people have parents that are understanding and have a respect for the arts," she said last month. "My parents are great about pushing me out and letting me fly and become the person that I want to be. To become the actor that I want to be."

"Both my parents, they would've accepted whatever I did, which is incredibly lucky to have," Lily added.