Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Gives Birth to Their First Child Together

Bill: 1) Trump got conservative judge Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. 2) The stock market is at an all-time high. 3) Consumer confidence is at an all-time high. 4) He created millions of jobs by undoing Obama’s regulations. 5) Mortgage applications for new homes is at a 7 year high. 6) Unemployment rate is at a 50 year low. 7) Signed the promoting women in entrepreneurship act. 8) Gutted over 800 Obama era regulations thus freeing up companies to hire again and get the economy moving once again. 9) Ended the war on coal and caused a new mine for coal mining to open that will mine clean coal. He also put the miners back to work. 10) Weakened Dodd-Frank regulations. 11) Promotes buying and hiring American. 12) Investments from major businesses such as Foxconn, Ford ,Toyota, Intel and others will build here now. 13) Building the border wall as promised. 14) Fighting against sanctuary cities. 15) Changed the rules of engagement against ISIS. 16) Drafted a plan to defeat ISIS. 17) Worked to reduce the cost of the F-35 fighter jets. 18) Imposed a five year lobbying plan. 19) Sanctioned Iran over its’ missile program. 20) Responded to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. 21) Reduced tax reform plan. 22) Renegotiated NAFTA and replaced with the USMCA. 23) He withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership thus keeping jobs here. 24) He pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accords thus saving us millions of dollars every year. 25) Created a task force to reduce crime. 26) The DOJ is targeting dangerous gangs like MS-13. 27) Signed independence and economic growth law. 28) Signed an executive order to protect police officers and target drug cartels. 29) Signed an executive order for religious freedom. 30) His administration is working on sending education back to the states. 31) He’s fixing the dept. of Veterans affairs so now vets can choose their own doctors and be covered. This also protects whistle blowers and allows VA to terminate bad employees. 32) Authorized construction of the Keystone and Dakota pipelines. The Dakota pipeline is up and running without harming the environment. 33) Created commissions on election fraud and opioid addiction. 34) Food stamp use is the lowest level in decades along with government dependency. 35) Reduced the White House payroll saving taxpayers millions of dollars. 36) Has donated his Presidential salary to various causes. 37) Signed over 52 pieces of legislation. 38) Cut 600 billion from UN peacekeeping mission. 39) Gas prices lowest in more than 12 years. 40) Making NATO allies pay billions of their fair share of dues owed. 41) Signed Criminal Justice Reform, “First Step Act"."