Michael Shannon Just Provided Us With the First Great Michael Shannon Moment of 2018

“The Shape of Water” was nominated for seven Golden Globes, but Michael Shannon was nowhere near the ballroom where the film he co-stars in was being honored. Instead, he was in Chicago as part of Sons of the Silent Age’s tribute to David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy. What was he doing there? Why, honoring what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday by performing as Iggy Pop, of course. Watch below.

Shannon was shirtless for his performance, as tradition demands, and committed to it as fully as he did to his underrated turn in “The Night Before.” If a biopic is forthcoming, he should be in the conversation to play Pop.

Shannon also stars in “12 Strong,” which arrives in theaters next week, and “The Current War,” which was originally scheduled for a November release but got delayed by the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Michael Shannon does a damn fine Iggy Pop impression. (@MetroChicago for Sons of the Silent Age’s tribute to Bowie’s Berlin trilogy.) pic.twitter.com/HCZHOCmHsA — Chuck Sudo (@BisnowChiChuck) January 7, 2018



