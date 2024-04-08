Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng & Arianna Rivas Join Jason Statham In David Ayer’s Sylvester Stallone-Scripted Action Movie ‘Levon’s Trade’; Amazon MGM Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer’s Levon’s Trade has started principal photography on location in London with Jason Statham (Fast & Furious franchise) joined in the cast by David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), Jason Flemyng (Boiling Point) and Arianna Rivas (The Harvest).

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a screenplay adapted by three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone with revisions by David Ayer, from the novel Levon’s Trade by comic author Chuck Dixon (Batman). The book is the first of eleven in the Levon Cade series.

As we previously revealed, Amazon MGM Studios landed U.S. theatrical rights to the film, with Prime Video securing rights in multiple territories internationally. We can also reveal that the film will be released wide in U.S. theaters on January 17, 2025, the same date as the studio’s recent Statham-Ayer action-thriller The Beekeeper, which has taken $152M worldwide.

The official synopsis reads: “Levon Cade (Statham) left his “profession” behind him to go straight and work in construction. He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter (Gie). But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny (Rivas) vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life.”

Additional casting includes Noemi Gonzalez, Emmett Scanlan, Eve Mauro, Maximilian Osinski, Kristina Poli, Andrej Kaminsky, as well as Isla Gie (former star of West End hit Matilda) who makes her movie debut as Levon Cade’s daughter.

David Ayer and Chris Long will produce for Cedar Park Entertainment, alongside Statham for Punch Palace Productions, Sylvester Stallone for Balboa Productions, John Friedberg for Black Bear, Bill Block for BlockFilm and Kevin King. Black Bear arranged the financing for the film and is also handling worldwide sales.

Statham is repped by Patrick Knapp at GGSSC, David Ayer is repped be WME and David Weber, Sylvester Stallone is repped by UTA and Robert Lange, David Harbour is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Michael Peña is repped by GGSSC, Entertainment 360 and CAA, and Arianna Rivas is repped by Innovative Artists and Magnolia Entertainment.

