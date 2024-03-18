Michael Moore Says You'll Think He's Crazy For What He Thinks About Trump

Michael Moore dialed up the urgency of a possible Joe Biden defeat ― and he did it by offering backhanded praise to Biden’s criminally indicted GOP adversary, Donald Trump.

“We don’t want to say this out loud, but I’m going to say it, and the reason why we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us,” the Oscar-winning documentarian said on the latest episode of his “Rumble” podcast, which was released Sunday. “I’ll just let that sink in for a second. I know, I know, you’re calling the people to come to find me — the guys in the white uniforms with the big net — and take me away. Are you crazy? What do you mean he’s smarter than us?”

Moore noted there are also ways where Trump “is quite dumber than us” before providing clarity on his “smarter than us” point.

“I’m talking about the way throughout his entire life he’s been able to pull shit off and get away with it,” the “Bowling for Columbine” director said. “It is an amazing record. You know the record. I’m not going to run through the whole litany of it ... You know the whole list, and he’s gotten away with it. You must marvel at how somebody that stupid is that smart when it comes to the performance of his evil and his ability to never have to pay for it.”

Moore, who famously predicted Trump’s upset 2016 victory in a HuffPost blog, forecasted that Trump will be able to kick his legal problems “down the road” before the big day in November.

“The only thing that can save us is ourselves,” he said. “We are going to have to mobilize.”

It should be noted that Moore has said Trump is smarter than us previously. Still, Moore has made it very clear what he thinks of the former president.

“[Trump] may be an idiot and a bigot, but he’s also an evil genius (with the emphasis on genius),” a part of the “Rumble” episode’s synopsis reads.

