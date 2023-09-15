Michael McGrath, Tony-Winning Actor, Dies at 65





Michael McGrath, a stage and film actor who earned a Tony Award for his role in 2012 musical “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” has died. He was 65.



More from Variety

He died at home in Bloomfield, New Jersey on Thursday, according to his publicist. The cause of death was not disclosed, though his demise was described as “sudden.”



Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, McGrath was best known to theater audiences for his starring roles in over 14 Broadway shows including “Plaza Suite,” “Tootsie,” “Spamalot” and “Nice Work if You Can Get It.”



He was a twice nominated Tony award winner, three-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Outer Critics Circle nominee and Theatre World Award winner.

Broadwayworld reports that McGrath earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python’s “Spamalot.” He also originated the role of Mr. Simmons in 2009 Broadway show “Memphis.” Additionally, “[McGrath] had been an ensemble member and understudy for many shows, including ‘My Favorite Year,’ ‘Swinging on a Star’ and ‘Little Me’,” the publication said.





McGrath also had a prominent TV role as the sidekick-announcer to Martin Short on “The Martin Short Show.”



His roles on the big screen included films “Changing Lanes,” and “The Interpreter.” His credits as voice cast include multiple animated features including “The Secret of Kells” and “Wolfwalkers.”



His publicist described McGrath as “a Red Sox fanatic, bourbon connoisseur, devoted husband and father and friend to anyone who met him.”



McGrath is survived by his wife of 30 years, actress Toni Di Buono and daughter, actress Katie Claire McGrath. He and Di Buono are reputed to have met on the set of the Boston production of “Forbidden Broadway.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.