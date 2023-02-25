Michael Mando Fired From Apple Series Following Clash With Co-Star

Michael Mando has been let go from the Apple TV series Sinking Spring.

Sources say the Better Call Saul alum, who was set to star in the eight-episode series from Ridley Scott, was dismissed from the show following a clash with a co-star. Mando’s role has been recast, with Narcos alum Wagner Moura set to take on the part. Moura will reteam with Apple after previously appearing in Shining Girls for the streamer.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Sources said Mando, who played Nacho on all six seasons of AMC’s Better Call Saul, was let go after an on-set incident. Producers attempted to smooth things out, and the decision was made to let Mando go from the series and recast the role.

Reps for Apple declined comment.

Picked up to series in August, the series is based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief and is being written by Top Gun: Maverick scribe Peter Craig. Scott, whose Scott Free banner has a first-look deal with the streamer, will exec produce and direct.

Sinking Spring revolves around longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry stars in the series.

Mando was poised to play Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the youth authority. That role will now go to Moura. Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel and Will Pullen round out the cast.

Story continues

Craig, whose résumé also includes The Batman and The Town, will make his TV debut and serve as writer and exec producer across all eight episodes and will direct one episode. Scott will exec produce alongside his Scott Free Productions banner colleagues David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry, who has the fourth and final season of Atlanta due in September, will also exec produce. Author Tafoya will be a consulting producer.

J. Clara Chan contributed to this report.

Click here to read the full article.