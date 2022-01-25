Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dies by Suicide at Age 26

Hudson Madsen, the son of actor Michael Madsen, has died. He was 26.

The family confirmed Hudson's death in a statement to Metro. A rep for Michael did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the family said in a statement to the newspaper.

Hudson lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie, according to their social media. The couple moved to the island of Oahu in 2019.

He was the oldest of Michael's three children with wife DeAnna Madsen. The couple also shares sons Calvin and Luke.

Hudson died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE. The spokesperson did not say when the tragedy occurred.

Michael is also the father of two older sons, Christian and Max, whom he shares with ex Jeannine Bisignano.

Michael is a long-time collaborator with film director Quentin Tarantino, who is the godfather of both Hudson and Calvin, according to IMDb. The 64-year-old actor has appeared in several of Tarantino's films, including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.