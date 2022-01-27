Michael Madsen speaks out about death of 26-year-old son: 'I am in shock'

Michael Madsen, the Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star, is speaking out about his son Hudson's death by suicide.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy," Michael, 64, told the Los Angeles Times. "My last text from him was: 'I love you dad.'"

"Kill Bill" actor Michael Madsen and his son Hudson Madsen in 2011. (Photo: David Becker/WireImage)

The actor said he "didn't see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

Madsen said Hudson, 26, was a U.S. Army sergeant and recently completed his first tour, which took him to Afghanistan. He was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii, residing there since 2019 with his wife, Carlie.

The actor said his son's marriage was "going strong." Beyond that, “he had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so [it's] mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Madsen said he asked for a full investigation by the military. He alleged to the outlet that "officers and rank and file were shaming" Hudson for needing therapy, claiming it led his son to stop getting help for mental health issues.

Hudson died of a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner said, with the manner of death listed as suicide. A full autopsy report is expected to be completed in about four months.

The medical examiner does not release death dates, but Hudson's death was confirmed by the family on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," they said in a statement to Metro following the news. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time."

Hudson — the godson of director Quentin Tarantino — was the oldest of Michael's three children with wife DeAnna Madsen. The couple also shares sons Calvin and Luke.

Michael is also the father of two older sons, Christian and Max, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.