Michael Madsen speaks out about 26-year-old son death by suicide: 'I didn't see any signs of depression'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Madsen
    Michael Madsen
    American actor

Michael Madsen, the Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star, is speaking out about his son Hudson's death by suicide. "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy," Michael, 64, told the Los Angeles Times. "My last text from him was: 'I love you dad.'" The actor said he "didn't see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

Recommended Stories