Michael Madsen speaks out about 26-year-old son death by suicide: 'I didn't see any signs of depression'
- Michael MadsenAmerican actor
Michael Madsen, the Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star, is speaking out about his son Hudson's death by suicide. "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy," Michael, 64, told the Los Angeles Times. "My last text from him was: 'I love you dad.'" The actor said he "didn't see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."