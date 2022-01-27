Michael Madsen speaks out about 26-year-old son death by suicide: 'I didn't see any signs of depression'

Style NextShark

Song Ji-a, an influencer who recently starred in the Netflix hit Korean reality show “Single’s Inferno,” posted an apology online following backlash she received for toting around counterfeit designer goods; however on TikTok, it seems that fans have stuck by her side in a trend that has them showing off their own fake products in response to her “cancellation.” TikToker @milktea.meg posted a video last week showcasing a pair of her fake designer boots that would have been originally priced at over $500 if genuine. “She did that and still pulled half of them” the most-liked comment reads, in reference to her popularity among the male contestants on dating reality show “Single’s Inferno.”