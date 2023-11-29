Michael Latt Dies In Home Invasion; Suspect ID’d In Studio Consultant & Activist’s Killing At Mid-Wilshire Residence

The suspect in the killing of former Netflix staffer and Array consultant Michael Latt this week has been revealed by the LAPD, as has the victim himself.

The police say Jameelah Elena Michl was arrested on Latt’s doorstep soon after the fatal shooting of the veteran studio operative and activist at his mid-Wilshire home at 6 p.m. November 27. Apparently living nearby in her car, the homeless woman had seemingly invaded the residence of Latt and his girlfriend on Monday evening. She did not make any effort to leave the scene of the crime, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Latt died soon afterwards at nearby hospital.

Still investigating the killing of Latt, 33, the LAPD tells Deadline no motive has emerged yet. Michl was arrested by officers from Wilshire Division and remained in custody on $3 million bail.

Latt’s mother, Michelle Satter, founded the Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Lab in 1981. She will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at next year’s ceremony. Satter took to social media this morning to mourn her child:

Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week. Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love & compassion. pic.twitter.com/AlhuNNBWXZ — Michelle Satter (@SundanceSatter) November 29, 2023

Having formed social impact group Lead with Love in 2019, Latt was also the communications director and political advisor for Oscar winner and John Wick star Common’s nonprofit Imagine Justice from late 2016 to mid-2021.

A manager at Netflix from April 2021 to November of that year, Latt served as a consultant for Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Now, Warner Bros Pictures’ Multicultural Marketing Department, and Annapurna Pictures’ If Beale Street Could Talk over the past few years. Before that, as well as working for the Sundance Institute as a digital content producer and marketing advisor from 2014 to 2018, Latt put in time in the marketing departments of the Campaign for Black Male Achievement, Magnolia Pictures’ James Baldwin fueled 2016 documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Fox Searchlight’s Birth of A Nation from Nate Parker, Sony and the Weinstein Company.

As more information about Latt’s death became known in the past 24 hours, Black List found Franklin Leonard paid tribute to his friend Wednesday morning on social media:

I cannot even begin to express what we’ve lost with Michael Latt’s murder. He was the absolute best of us. Rest in Power, my friend. https://t.co/AGw28wx65q pic.twitter.com/z1aQANU3TI — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 29, 2023

