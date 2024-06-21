Michael Kosta Schools Republicans With Brutal Lesson On The Ten Commandments

“The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta joked Thursday that it’s “not that hard” for Republicans to follow the biblical Ten Commandments after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a GOP-backed bill into law requiring the directives be put on display in public classrooms.

Co-host Desi Lydic tossed to Kosta and asked how Republicans can justify putting “religion in public schools” with the law, which has faced criticism from several civil rights groups.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, the Ten Commandments aren’t religion, all right? Just because they’re in the Bible doesn’t mean they’re religious, OK,” said Kosta, who mockingly went to bat for the lawmakers.

“The Ten Commandments are universal moral principles that these Louisiana Republicans want everybody to live by, just like their party does,” he added.

He proceeded to break down why it isn’t difficult to follow the commandments including “thou shalt not kill.”

“Pretty cut and dry, don’t kill anybody,” said Kosta before adding exceptions: “Unless you’re standing your ground, you gotta protect yourself or if a protester is blocking traffic, I got places I gotta be.”

Kosta went on to read from a poster of the Ten Commandments as the show’s co-hosts checked him along the way.

“Honor thy father and mother, you can’t get more moral than that,” Kosta said.

“Oh, like giving parents maternity leave and universal child care?” replied co-host Ronny Chieng.

“No, no, no, no, not honoring them like that. Honoring them like texting them at 11:55 p.m. on Father’s Day. You know, what, let’s forget it, there’s too much confusion,” said Kosta as he put a line through the commandment.

