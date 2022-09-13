Michael Keaton On ‘Batgirl’ Axing & When We’ll See Batman Next – Emmys Backstage

After his teary speech at the SAG Awards after winning Limited Series Male Actor, Michael Keaton continued his awards march for playing Dr. Samuel Finnix with his first Emmy Primetime trophy tonight for playing the part.

Asked his thoughts on Warner Bros. Discovery axing Batgirl, a film which we were also expected to seem reprise the caped crusader, Keaton answered, “I think it was a business decision. It was a film, it was a good one.”

“What was the other question?” Keaton asked.

“When will see you as Batman?” the reporter inquired.

“Oh, a little later tonight,” joked Keaton, “No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I really have no idea.”

But we do: It’s in The Flash, in theaters, June 23, 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery killed the HBO Max movie Batgirl last month in order to reap an accounting benefit for the quarter on the $80M-plus production. The decision has caused a lot of headaches for the conglom, not only because it axed a movie in post-production, which is an unusual maneuver, but also the cancellation of the film setback what was a diverse cast feature for the studio.

