Michael K. Williams's cause of death was 'acute intoxication,' medical examiner says
The unexpected death this month of actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his roles in HBO series The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, was caused by drugs, the New York City medical examiner said Friday. The 54-year-old Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, died from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The office ruled that the manner of death was accidental.