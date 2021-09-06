Michael K Williams Remembered by ‘The Wire’ Creator, Co-Stars and More: ‘An Amazing Actor and Soul’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his roles on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Williams was found dead Monday at his Brooklyn apartment, an official at the New York Police Department told TheWrap. He was 54.

David Simon, creator of “The Wire,” said of Williams’ passing, “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Terence Winter, creator of “Boardwalk Empire,” remembered both Williams’ skill and his demeanor. “Beyond his enormous talent, Michael was one of the gentlest, kindest and most generous people I’ve ever met,” Winter said. “My heart breaks for his family, friends and everyone else who loved him.”

His co-star on “The Wire,” Isiah Whitlock Jr., tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

Wendell Pierce, who also starred alongside Williams in “The Wire,” tweeted, “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”

“Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn’t easy and a truly great dude,” director Travon Free tweeted. “A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming.”

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude," director Travon Free tweeted. "A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming."



Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS

— Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021

Though he was best known for playing Omar Little on the critically acclaimed “The Wire” and Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” Williams most recently starred on “Lovecraft Country,” another HBO title, for which he received a supporting actor nomination at the upcoming 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Without exaggeration: Michael K. Williams was one of the greatest character actors of our time. Omar Little. Albert ‘Chalky’ White. Neville Baraka. Montrose Freeman. Jack Gee. Bobby McCray. He was more than just a stick-up man on The Wire. Thank u for everything u gave us,” GQ writer Tyler R. Tines wrote.

Beyond his acting, many praised Williams’ kind nature. Actor Joel McHale defined Williams as a “Good, kind, wonderful man,” while Aisha Tyler praised him as “a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul.”

“Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met,” director James Gunn wrote. “This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him.”

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O

— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless.

— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Damn. Just damn. Mr. Williams was such a Good, kind, wonderful man. He was so funny on Community and, of course, an actor for the ages. @BKBMG pic.twitter.com/bjPe2ZOvya

— Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright.



Rest in power, MKW.



You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA

— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021 https://twitter.com/thekjohnston/status/1434974562937040900?s=20

This is utterly devastating. Sweet Michael. You were one of the greatest actors ever. Rest In Peace. 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/zTBtSvyveH via @nypmetro

— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 6, 2021

Oh, Michael K. Williams. An actor with that rare ability to give us both pain and freedom in the same breath. What a loss 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CZDEQsFwBk

— 🇯🇲Candice Carty-Williams🇯🇲 (@CandiceC_W) September 6, 2021

rest in peace to michael k. williams, who always found the beating heart and glimmering menace in every character. pic.twitter.com/zfMqjb2omG

— ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) September 6, 2021

without exaggeration: Michael K. Williams was one of the greatest character actors of our time. Omar Little. Albert “Chalky” White. Neville Baraka. Montrose Freeman. Jack Gee. Bobby McCray. He was more than just a stick-up man on The Wire. Thank u for everything u gave us 🙏🏾💕

— Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was an absolute force and a true inspiration. This is absolutely heartbreaking.

— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) September 6, 2021

