Michael Jackson's children Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson make rare appearance together

Michael Jackson's three children — Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson — made a rare joint public appearance this week to honor their late father.

The King of Pop's children stepped out Wednesday night to attend a red carpet event for the Tony-winning "MJ: The Musical," which debuted on Broadway in 2022 and recently opened in London's West End.

Prince, 27, wore a black suit with a wine-colored dress shirt while younger sister Paris Jackson, 25, paired a long-sleeved burnt orange dress with matching shoes and a glittery clutch. Bigi Jackson, 22, kept it simple with a black suit and white dress shirt that was unbuttoned at the top.

Though it's not often the Jackson children attend events together, Paris and Prince Jackson also attended the musical's premiere on Broadway in 2022. They also attended the Tony Awards later that year to present the cast's performance during the ceremony.

Prince Jackson (left), Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of "MJ: The Musical" at Prince Edward Theatre on March 27, 2024, in London.

The play offers "a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status" and takes place at a Los Angeles rehearsal studio in 1992, before Jackson launched his "Dangerous" tour in Germany.

Bigi and Prince Jackson also posed for photos with the production's star, Myles Frost, per pictures the actor posted to Instagram Thursday.

Legal troubles: Bigi Jackson slams grandmother Katherine over funds from dad's estate

The trio's appearance comes amid a brewing legal battle between Bigi Jackson and their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

In court filings obtained by USA TODAY, Bigi Jackson argued his grandmother should not be able to use funds from Michael Jackson's estate to finance her legal battle against executors of her son's estate.

Bigi Jackson's attorneys argued Katherine Jackson's legal battle does "not benefit the estate or the other heirs and beneficiaries," so a judge should not approve her request for payment to cover the costs of her appeal. However, he believes his grandmother should be allowed reimbursement for "reasonable attorney fees" related to the original case, pre-appeal.

The filing was a response to Katherine Jackson's ongoing opposition to the $600 million deal with Sony Music for half of the late pop star's recorded music catalog and publishing by executors of the estate, Billboard and People reported.

In December, a judge sided with executors and said the deal could continue, but Katherine Jackson pursued an appeal. However, Bigi Jackson disagreed, believing "chances of a reversal on appeal were quite slim and Bigi did not wish to incur further expense in pursuing an appeal."

Michael Jackson's estate is also involved in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring his 27-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson. "Michael," which is directed by Antoine Fuqua, is currently filming and is scheduled for an April 18, 2025, release.

The estate is still engaged in a legal battle with two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them for years when they were boys. Their allegations were detailed in the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

In August, California's 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that a lower court should not have dismissed Wade Robson and James Safechuck's lawsuits in 2020 and 2021. The Jackson estate has maintained the superstar's innocence.

Contributing: Jay Stahl

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Jackson's children make rare red carpet appearance together