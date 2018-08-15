Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan Share the Secret to Their 30-Year Marriage: 'Us Against the World'

Thirty years after they exchanged vows in a small wedding ceremony in Vermont, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are opening up about their remarkable romance.

Sitting down with PEOPLE for this week’s cover story, the couple reveals how they’ve made their love last through sickness, health and three decades in the spotlight.

Though they come from different worlds — Fox, 57, is an Episcopalian-raised Army brat and high school dropout from Canada who earned his GED in his 30s, while Pollan, 58, comes from a prominent Jewish New York family and studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute — both agree that there were key similarities in their upbringings.

“Big families, middle children,” Fox says. “Sense of humor. Both our families had that.”

“It was us against the world,” says Pollan of her own upbringing. “That’s exactly what we’ve created.”

They met in the summer of 1985, when Pollan auditioned for Family Ties. Though she departed the show after one season, they reunited for the film Bright Lights, Big City in 1987. He asked her to lunch, they started dating, and they married a year later.

In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder causing tremors, stillness and, ultimately, the loss of motor skills. Pollan has stood by him as he slowly came to grips with the diagnosis, struggled with alcoholism and became a powerful activist.

Together they’ve raised a close-knit family and share son Sam, 29, twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, 23, and daughter Esme?, 16.

