Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation & Gives Touching Speech: 'Parkinson's Has Been A Gift'
Michael J. Fox got a standing ovation at the National Board of Review Awards this week. The "Back to the Future" star and director Davis Guggenheim won the Best Documentary Film award for "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." When they took the stage, Michael reflected on his journey with Parkinson’s disease. “Parkinson's has been a gift. It's been a gift that keeps on taking, but it's been a gift, because it's given me insight and an audience to talk about what's possible,” he said.