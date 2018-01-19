Michael Douglas's ex-assistant claims he masturbated in front of her

Michael Douglas’s former assistant has said that he masturbated in front of her during a meeting at his apartment, and used ‘near-constant profane and sexually charged dialogue’ at his production company.

Susan Braudy, who is now a journalist and author, worked for Stonebridge Productions in New York in the late 80s.

But she said that she was left feeling ‘humiliated’ after it’s alleged that he touched himself during a one-on-one meeting which was supposed to be about a script for a new movie similar to ET.

“Michael unzipped his chinos and I registered something amiss,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Still complimenting my additions to our ET imitation, his voice lowered at least half an octave. I peered at him and saw he’s inserted both hands into his unzipped pants. I realized to my horror that he was rubbing his private parts. Within seconds his voice cracked and it appeared to me he’d had an orgasm.”

She left the apartment in tears, with Douglas following her.

“I said nothing. I was surprised I wasn’t falling to pieces even though I was humiliated. I realized he thought he could do anything he wanted because he was so much more powerful than I was.

“Michael ran barefoot after me to the elevator, zipping his fly and buckling his belt. ‘Hey, thank you, you’re good. You helped me, thank you, thank you.’”

She also says that he mocked her for the way she dressed in front of other people, laughed at her when she asked him to curb his inappropriate comments, and boasted of having affairs, including a fling with his Romancing The Stone co-star Kathleen Turner.

Douglas, 73, tried to get ahead of the story last week, speaking to Deadline to deny allegations he believed would soon be published.

He admitted to using ‘colourful language’, but denied that he had acted improperly around her, and also denied that he had blackballed her in the movie business after letting her go.

“It’s extremely painful. I pride myself on my reputation in this business, not to mention the long history of my father and everything else. I don’t have skeletons in my closet, or anyone else who’s coming out or saying this,” he said.

“I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now. As I say, I will fess up to colourful language, but the issue of masturbating in front of her? That rung is something I’ve only heard about the last year. It’s not an expression that related to the ‘80s. So I thought it stunk. And I tried to figure out, why the hell would somebody do this?”

