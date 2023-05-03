Michael Douglas to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Michael Douglas will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes revealed on Tuesday that the “Basic Instinct” star will return to the Croisette this month for the festival, and will be honored as part of the May 16 opening ceremony.

Douglas’ first time in Cannes was the 32nd edition of the festival in 1979, with James Bridges’ “The China Syndrome.” He returned for “Basic Instinct” in 1992 and again in 1993 for “Falling Down.” He was most recently in Cannes for Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra.”

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” said Douglas in a statement.

“From my first time here in 1979 for ‘The China Syndrome’ to my most recent premiere for ‘Behind the Candelabra’ in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see on-screen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film.”

Douglas’s first venture as a producer, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” in collaboration with Saul Zaentz, directed by Miloš Forman, scored nine Oscar nominations and the film was awarded best picture in 1975.

As an actor he is known for his collaborations with Robert Zemeckis in “Romancing the Stone” (1984), Ridley Scott in “Black Rain” (1989) and Barry Levinson in “Disclosure” (1994). He won the Oscar for best actor in 1987 for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko, a greedy New York broker in Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street.” The sequel, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” was screened out of competition at the 63rd edition of Cannes in 2010.

