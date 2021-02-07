Michael Douglas pays tribute to father Kirk a year after his death: 'You picked a good time to check out'

Michael Douglas with father Kirk in 2018. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Douglas has paid tribute to his father, Kirk Douglas, one year on from the Hollywood icon's death.

The Spartacus star passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 aged 103 as one of the last surviving stars of cinema's golden age.

"Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us," Michael wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself with his late father. "At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart! #KirkDouglas."

A tribute was also paid by Kirk’s daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who wrote in the comments of husband Michael's post: "Love you Pappy."

On his father's passing last year, Michael said in a statement: "To the world he was a legend ... but to me and my brothers ... he was simply Dad.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

In addition to Michael, the elder Douglas was survived by his younger son from his first marriage to Diana Dill, 74-year-old Joel, as well as his second wife Anne Buydens, 101, and their son Peter, 65. Son Eric died in 2004 at the age of 46 following an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.

Douglas (with sons Joel, left, and Michael, right, in 1955) died in 2020 at age 103. (Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

