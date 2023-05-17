Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Uma Thurman make Cannes a family affair

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Jeanne du Barry screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Cannes Film Festival has been known to attract royalty, but Hollywood royalty as well.

The festival, held in the south of France, has long been one to which movie stars have brought their children. This year is no different as Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their 20-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, stunned as they floated down the carpet for the opening of the festival and screening of Jeanne du Barry.

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The women planted a kiss on the Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction star's cheek on the top of the famous red staircase, setting off camera flashes. It was a big night for Michael, who was the honorary Palme d’or recipient in tribute to his 55-year career.

In his speech, Michael said, "There are many festivals in the world, but only one Cannes." And the family seemed to make it a fun and fashionable outing. Carys, an aspiring singer and actress, was decked out in a white Elie Saab gown and sported Chopard diamonds — the same designers worn by the Wednesday star, though she rocked red. (Michael and Zeta-Jones, who married in 2000, are also parents to Dylan, 22, and The Kominsky Method star has son Cameron, 44, from his first marriage.)

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Carys, who's studying foreign relations and diplomacy in college, called it "the most wonderful evening" on social media. "It was an honor to celebrate my father."

Michael was presented with his honorary award by Uma Thurman, who also had a VIP plus-one. The Kill Bill actress brought her 21-year-old son, Levon Thurman-Hawke.

Uma Thurman and Levon Thurman-Hawke attend the Jeanne du Barry screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

They also made for a stunning pair as Thurman wore a red cape with her Dior gown and Chopard jewelry while her son, whose father is Ethan Hawke, had on a blue suit.

Thurman-Hawke is also getting into the family business. He's currently shooting the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which stars Tom Holland. He also has a role in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Thurman-Hawke has actually been his mother's date at the film fest previously, back in 2017.

Uma Thurman brought her son Levon Thurman-Hawke to the Cannes closing ceremony on May 28, 2017. (Photo: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke, who is the former couple's other child, is expected to appear at the festival later on for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. (Thurman is also mom to daughter Luna Thurman-Busson, 10.)

Also making it a family affair this year are Catherine Deneuve and her actress daughter Chiara Mastroianni.

Chiara Mastroianni and Catherine Deneuve at the 76th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony on May 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Chiara hosted the opening ceremony — and who made a surprise appearance? Her very famous mom. Chiara, the only child of Deneuve and the late Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, has a long list of credits and has also served on the Cannes jury.

Flashback family moments at Cannes

Historically, this is a film festival that celebrities have deemed family-friendly. Here are some other memorable moments from years past of A-listers and their offspring enjoying "la belle vie" in Cannes.

In 2021, Sean Penn and his children, Hopper and Dylan, were all together at the film fest. That year, Penn directed and starred in Flag Day, and his real-life kids appeared in the film.

Sean Penn (R) arrives with his son Hopper Penn and daughter Dylan Penn for the screening of the film Flag Day at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 10, 2021. (Photo: Valery HACHE / AFP)

That trio was also together there a few years earlier, in 2016, for Penn's The Last Face in which Hopper also had a part.

Sean Penn (C) poses with his children Hopper Jack Penn (L) and Dylan Penn before leaving the Festival Palace on May 20, 2016 after the screening of the film "The Last Face" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

A memorable moment for John Travolta was when he and Kelly Preston premiered their mobster biopic Gotti in 2018. While the film may not have been so memorable, the couple had fun bringing along kids Ella and Benjamin, making for some stunning family photos. Sadly, Preston died in 2020, making it their last family red carpet. Ella has since pursued acting and music.

Kelly Preston, John Travolta and their kids Ella and Benjamin at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018. (Photo: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder made her red carpet debut — with dad Danny — at Cannes in 2021.

Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder arrive at the premiere of Flag Day during the 74th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

In 2019, Eva Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, hit the Global Gift Initiative event during the 72nd annual Cannes Film with their baby boy, Santiago Enrique.

Eva Longoria, her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago Enrique Bastón attend the The Global Gift Initiative event during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek has hit many red carpets with daughter Valentina, but an early one was here, in 2014, to screen her animated drama Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet. Hayek, who is married to businessman François-Henri Pinault, voiced a character and produced the film.

Salma Hayek, François Pinault and daughter Valentina at the Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet party during the 67th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

In 2019, Patricia Arquette and daughter Harlow Jane attended the film fest together. Harlow, whose dad is actor Thomas Jane, followed her parents footsteps into acting, appearing in a handful of films already, including this year's She Came to Me.

Patricia Arquette, right, and Harlow Jane pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Sibyl at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2019. (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Andie MacDowell's daughter Margaret Qualley has long navigated red carpets. The Maid actress attended the festival in 2012 with her mom at age 18.

Andie MacDowell and her daughter Margaret Qualley at the Cannes Film Festival on May 27, 2012. (Photo: AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

Milla Jovovich and daughter Dashiel Edan Anderson got glam for the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2022.

Milla Jovovich and her daughter Dashiel Edan Anderson attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022. (Photo: John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, also an actress, made it a joint outing in 2021.

Tilda Swinton (R) and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne arrive for the screening of the film Les Olympiades at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021. (Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Stallones are newly minted reality TV stars, but they've long loved the limelight and family red carpets. In 2019, Sylvester and wife Jennifer Flavin attended a screening with their daughter Sistine, an actress and model

Sylvester Stallone poses with his wife Jennifer Flavin (R) and daughter Sistine at the screening of The Specials (Hors Normes) at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019. (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Spike Lee, who has made many appearances at Cannes, brought his family — wife Tonya Lewis Lee and their kids Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee — to the festival. They attended a screening of the director's BlacKkKlansman here in 2018.

Tonya Lewis Lee, Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee and Spike Lee depart the screening of BlacKkKlansman during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018. (Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage)

What's an event without some Kardashians? Momager Kris Jenner and model Kendall Jenner struck a pose on the amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet in 2019.

Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR)

The international film festival, now in its 76th year, will run through May 27.