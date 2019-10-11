Michael Douglas, 75, says ‘younger bride’ Catherine Zeta-Jones makes him ‘feel good’

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 71st Emmy Awards on Sept. 22 at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Douglas blew out 75 candles on Sept. 25, the same day his longtime wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, turned 50. It’s an age difference that he’s both noticed and enjoyed since they began dating in the late ‘90s.

“Having a younger bride makes me feel good on one side,” Douglas said on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Then, he mentioned his famous father, Kirk Douglas, who turns 103 in December.

“I’ve got the old man over here on the other side, who still has a full head of hair,” the “Fatal Attraction” star said. “It’s all good. You can’t be an idiot about it. So 75, I look at the 15-year program, if I still got my marbles by the time I’m 90. After that, it’s all golden.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married in 2000, after they were introduced by his close friend and sometimes co-star Danny DeVito. They share two kids, 19-year-old son Dylan and daughter, Carys, 16. (His older son, 40-year-old Cameron, was born to Douglas and his first wife, Diandra Luker.) Douglas and Zeta-Jones split briefly in 2013 — following his struggle with cancer — but they ultimately decided to reunite, making them one of the longer-lasting couples in Hollywood.

For her part, Zeta-Jones has attributed their success as a couple to being “open and honest.”

She never saw the couple’s 25-year age difference as a bad thing, either.

“When my mother was telling me about men and telling me the facts of life, she never actually put an age bracket on it,” the “Chicago” actress told CNN’s Larry King in July 2001. “And it’s so funny, because Michael and my parents are the same age. So they — my parents — when they see us together, never even question that there was a 25-year age difference.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones will celebrate their 19th anniversary next month.

