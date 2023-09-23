Michael Caine Doesn’t Understand the Need for Intimacy Coordinators: ‘In My Day, You Just Did the Love Scene and Got on With It’

Michael Caine questioned the purpose of intimacy coordinators in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

“Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day,” he said. “Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say.”

An intimacy coordinator for film and TV specializes in choreographing and coordinating simulated sex, nudity and other intimate scenes between actors and production.

“In my day, you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed,” Caine continued.

The veteran actor also shared his thoughts on political correctness, telling the Daily Mail, “It’s dull. Not being able to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone ‘darling.’”

He added, “It’s hard. I like to learn from friends who are younger than me.”

Caine stars in the upcoming British-French drama “The Great Escaper” as real-life World War II veteran Bernard “Bernie” Jordan. The film, co-starring Glenda Jackson, is based on the true story of Jordan, who snuck out of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France in 2014.

Caine revealed to the The Telegraph in a new profile that “The Great Escaper,” which opens in U.K. theaters on Oct. 6, could be his final film.

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that,” Caine explained. “I sort of am retired now.”

“I was so happy to do it,” he said. “I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time.”

