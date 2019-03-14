Michael Bublé opens up about the song that took on new meaning after his son's cancer battle

Michael Bublé’s seventh musical special, simply titled bublé!, airs on NBC March 20, and it’s being billed as the crooner’s most intimate and personal TV production yet. Inspired by the old-time television specials of Bublé’s idols (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darrin), it offers a rare glimpse into his childhood spent listening to the Great American Songbook with his grandfather, with archival home-movie footage included alongside his lovely performances with a 36-piece orchestra. bublé! also opens with a brief look at his current family life, as he leaves home for the studio and tell his wife, singer-actress Luisana Lopilato, and their three young children, “I love you guys.”

The mood of bublé! is joyful, but three years ago, the singer and his family went through an unthinkably dark period when oldest child Noah, then age 3, was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer called hepatoblastoma. Contrary to a widely recirculated erroneous report in Britain’s Daily Mail, Bublé clarifies to Yahoo Entertainment that he did not decide to permanently retire from music at that time, but he did take an open-ended hiatus to focus on what mattered most: his son’s cancer battle. Thankfully, Noah recovered and is now doing well, and Bublé, who returned to music and recently released his 10th studio album, Love, is frank when asked how the entire traumatic experience made him rethink his life, career, and work/life balance.

“There was no balance,” says Bublé. “People have asked me, ‘What made you come back?’ And this is just the truth: My son was cured. It’s as simple as that. And I didn’t know what was going to happen. Obviously, it’s still scary, and it was even more scary, but I had never fallen out of love with music; I just thought, ‘How could I do this with a broken heart?’ It wasn’t like there was some kind of conscious decision. I didn’t have a choice. But when they told us he was OK — I don’t know how to understate how much the perspective of myself and my life changed in every way. When you go through something that hard and that terrible, if you can get through it, then everything seems quite easy. Now I find joy in the smallest places. Because my kids are healthy, that allows me to really be grateful about everything, the small things. Life is short, you know? And that’s it. That’s how I choose to live my life now. Everything is different.”

While Bublé jokes, “If you asked my kids their favorite songs, I don’t think it would be one of my songs; I think it would be ‘Despacito,’” he and Lopilato have imparted their love of music to them, just as Bublé’s grandfather did for him. (“I have a new house and I built a stage for them, and they’ve got a microphone and guitar. They do piano lessons and they love music. They have a natural affinity for it,” Bublé says proudly.) And surely thousands of families will draw inspiration from his family’s brave story.

Below, Bublé gets candid talking about the support he has received from his fans and the media, and why one song that he chose to perform on bublé! now means so much to him.

Yahoo Entertainment: Is there any song in your repertoire — an original of yours, or a standard that that you cover — that has taken on new meaning for you in light of what your family has been through in recent years?

Michael Bublé: Yes. It’s not a song I do in concert, but I do it [on the bublé! TV special]: “A Song for You” [by Donny Hathaway]. I think the greatest power in music is that we’re allowed to interpret it. I talk about this a lot, and I talk about it at my shows, because I promised myself I would: When this happened to us, my wife and I were able to step aside from our work to go and take care of our family. And we were surrounded by so many families going through incredibly difficult things, and those families couldn’t afford to do that. And the only reason that I could afford to actually step away from work was because of the [fans]. There’s no way for me truly to express my deepest gratitude towards them. And I don’t know how else to say it; it’s overwhelming to me. I think it’ll be emotional for me for the rest of my life, to stand up in front of all of those strangers in the dark.

