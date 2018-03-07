Michael Bay Lining Up ‘Robopocalypse’ & ‘6 Underground’ As Next Projects

Deadline has confirmed that Michael Bay’s next two films will be 6 Underground and Robopocalypse, the latter the Daniel H. Wilson novel that Steven Spielberg once considered directing.

Six Underground which is being produced by Skydance, comes from an original idea from writers and EPs Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for Deadpool. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce Six Underground along with Bay. Production starts in 2019.

Word is that Steven Spielberg is in talks with Bay to take the reigns of Robopocalypse. Bay was chose by Spielberg to helm Transformers.

In Robopocalypse robots turn on us no thanks A.I. Archos, a global network of machines on which the world has become dependent upon. At Zero Hour—the moment the robots attack—the human race is almost annihilated, but as its scattered remnants from around the world regroup, humanity looks to battle the bots.

Bay is represented by WME.

