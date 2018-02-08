Michael Bay Eyed to Direct DC Superhero ‘Lobo’ Movie (Exclusive)

Prolific action director Michael Bay is being eyed to direct his first-ever superhero movie, “Lobo,” which DC and Warner Bros. hope could be their answer to “Deadpool,” multiple insiders told TheWrap exclusively.

Bay met with DC to discuss the project and gave some notes that “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs will incorporate into a rewrite, the insiders told TheWrap. The studio plans to show the rewrite to Bay to see if they can make a deal, the insiders said.

The project centers on a blue-skinned, 7-foot-tall, heavily muscled antihero alien who works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. The character became popular among DC fans following his revival in the early ’90s as a biker anti-hero.

“San Andreas” director Brad Peyton was previously attached to direct “Lobo,” with Joel Silver and Akiva Goldsman producing.

Warners has been developing “Lobo” since 2009, when the studio hired Guy Ritchie to direct from a screenplay by the late Don Payne. That project would have featured Lobo landing on Earth in search of four fugitives.

TheWrap has previously reported that Fuchs is working on the “Lobo” script.

Bay is best known as the director of the “Transformers” movies for Paramount and for a kinetic style of action filmmaking known as “Bayhem.” His films include “The Rock,” “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” and “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”

Bay is repped by WME.

The studio had no comment.

