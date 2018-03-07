Michael B Jordan offers to compensate fan who broke brace during Black Panther

A scene in which the actor took off his shirt was all a bit too much for one cinema-goer.

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan has offered to replace a fan’s dental brace which she snapped in excitement while watching the Marvel film.

student Sophia Robb, from San Francisco, clenched her teeth so hard when Jordan’s character took his shirt off in the movie that she broke the wire on her retainer.

After the 18-year-old admitted the incident on Twitter, Jordan posted: “Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them.”

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

She replied: “You are too kind, it was so worth it.”

The story was originally revealed on Tumblr by Ms Robb’s orthodontist, who wrote that one of his patients had come in for an emergency visit after snapping the brace.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

i've peaked! this is peaking! I'm so happy to say that this is the best thing that has ever happened to me! wow! — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 6, 2018

His post was shared widely on Twitter before Ms Robb realised the story was about her.

She told BuzzFeed: “So it was the scene where Killmonger took his shirt off for the battle to become king of Wakanda. I pressed my tongue against my permanent retainer and clenched my jaw so hard that the wire disconnected from my teeth.

“It’s a funny story and I’m not embarrassed about it. If anything it speaks to how great of a movie Black Panther is.”