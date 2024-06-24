'It's Miami': Travis Scott sells T-shirt with mugshot after his arrest in Florida

Travis Scott was arrested in Miami on Thursday following an alleged incident at a marina.

Why was Travis Scott arrested?

The musician, 33, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County at 4:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, online records show. His mugshot was also released.

According to USA TODAY, officers say they observed Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, standing by the dock and yelling at the occupants of the vessel. When officers made contact with the rapper, he "began continuously standing back up," disregarding commands to sit down, and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol, according to police.

Travis Scott sells mugshot T-shirts

Jail records show that a $650 bond was submitted for Scott. Scott bonded out of jail at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Shortly after his release, Scott created a T-shirt with his mugshot, which was available for sale on his website. The shirt features the photo along with the caption, “It’s Miami,” which Scott was reported to have said when asked by police if he had been drinking.

Previous controversy

Scott, who is from Houston, faced scrutiny three years ago over a crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival, which left 10 people dead.

He did not face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

In a statement issued in 2021, Scott expressed distress over the crowd surge, stating, "I am devastated by the events at Astroworld Festival. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and everyone affected by this tragedy. I fully support the efforts of the Houston PD as they investigate this heartbreaking loss of life."

