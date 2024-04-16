This Miami restaurateur posted about Lauren Sanchez and folks had opinions: ‘Yikes’

Keith McNally isn’t one to back down about his controversial opinions, but on Monday night he may have crossed the line.

On the veteran restaurateur’s Instagram he posted pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, asking his 118,000 followers what they thought of the billionaire’s “new wife,” who is still his fiancée.

“Does anybody else find [Sanchez] ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and F---ing SMUG-LOOKING couple they make,” said the caption. “Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?”

Though a few trolls knocked the former entertainment reporter, various high-profile commenters immediately jumped to her defense.

Chrissy Teigen, who has also been called out for bullying, shot back: “She’s actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same.”

A handful of folks noted the irony that McNally has spent his entire career in the service industry.

The 72-year-old Brit, who runs such venerated brasseries as NYC’s Balthazar and Pastis, which opened an outpost in Wynwood last year, took the time to respond to a few critics.

“Anyone with half a brain knows only those who are exceptionally inhospitable succeed in the hospitality business.”

Someone questioned what would happen if Bezos and Sanchez were to dine at one of his establishments (“Yikes, that’s so mean. I bet if she was in your restaurant you’d be nice to her face.”)

McNally said he would behave:

“Being a professional, I believe that in my restaurants I should welcome and be nice to everyone so long as they don’t abuse my staff. Even though I abhor them.”