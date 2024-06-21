‘It’s Miami’: Rapper Travis Scott just dropped new merch after his latest arrest

That was quick.

Travis Scott didn’t miss an opportunity to make some merch money on Thursday.

Hours after his arrest early Thursday at the Miami Beach Marina on trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges, the “Sicko Mode” singer dropped a limited edition shirt with his mug shot.

The tee, called Free the Rage No. 2, carries the phrase, “It’s Miami.”

Travis Scott’s Free the Rage No. 2 T shirt

That’s what the arrest affidavit says the artist uttered while in custody after admitting he had been drinking alcohol.

Not all the money the Houston native makes from this “premium heavyweight cotton” shirt will line his lawyer’s pockets. $5 of sales go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, “empowering and enriching” the lives of youths.

Fans may recall the artist’s Free the Rage No. 1 shirt was sold back in May 2017 when the 33 year old was arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot in Rogers, Arkansas. Scott pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and paid a $7,465.31 fine.

Back then, the top sold for $45; folks are currently hawking them on eBay for around $100 so this new merch may be a decent investment.