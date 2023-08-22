Miami Police Reportedly Ordered To Arrest Antonio Brown Over Unpaid Child Support

Miami-Dade County Police has reportedly been ordered to arrest NFL star Antonio Brown over an unpaid child support payment of $15,000, TMZ reports. Apparently, this wouldn’t be Brown’s first time almost being detained for the matter.

The news outlet reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player allegedly owes his ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson $15,000, after being ordered by a judge to make monthly payments. It is being reported that the father-of-five missed a payment and now will have to settle monies owed or face jail time.

Back in April, Brown was almost arrested for not paying over $30,000 in support payments to Jackson for their 15-year-old daughter Antanyiah. After settling the amount, Brown took to his Instagram with a message for his haters.

“Everyone want to see me fail,” the Paradigm rapper wrote in an IG Story with a receipt of his payment. “That’s why I have to be Great!!!” See the post captured by Sportskeeda below.

Antonio Brown child suport screenshot

The $33,260.58 was reportedly paid to Florida Child Support. The amount included the initial sum that he owed Jackson, plus service fees. Around the time of his warrant, the Albany Empire owner spoke with WRGB about his finances.

“Yeah, well first off, anytime you say a guy owns a team, there’s going to be some garnishing of wages, but let’s get this clear, I paid my bills, I’m a professional,” he said about paying his child support. “It’s about the Empire and running a business. And we don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me.”

Brown and Jackson dated during the early days of his professional football career, but in 2019 things got ugly as Jackson accused him of shoving and injuring her during a domestic dispute over money. Charges were never filed.

Per CBS Sports, Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, denied Jackson’s claims, stating that her allegations are “baseless and false.”

“It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation,” he added. “We have no further comment.”

