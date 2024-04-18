Miami’s answer to Taylor Swift’s new album? A dance party, of course. How to get in

Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has already inspired a dance party at downtown Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

And until Friday, Swifties and those who love Swifties and tortured poets, alike, won’t even know what it sounds like. But that hasn’t stopped the theater from planning a release celebration with the coming Live at Knight, a DJ Swiftie-hosted TayTay Dance Party.

The announcement trumpets that the enchanted two-hour dance party — “Taylor-made for the singer’s true fans” — boasts DJ Swiftie spinning music from her catalog, including her new 11th album, plus a laser show to “make the whole place shimmer.”

Hey, “it’s a new soundtrack” and you “can dance to this beat.” And by the time the TayTay Dance Party arrives you’ll have had more than a month to absorb every note, lyric and Easter egg layered into “The Tortured Poets Music Department.” You probably will be clamoring for the “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)“ release we thought we were getting around the time of the Super Bowl.

The dance party is not sponsored by Swift or her team — but Miami-Dade County and Florida Arts & Culture are sponsors. You’ll have to wait until October to catch one of Swift’s three Eras Tour concerts at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium for the live buzz with the star.

Here’s how fans and non-fans who might wish to know what all the fuss is about can get in to the dance party:

Ticket information

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on June 30, 2023. The Eras Tour comes to Miami in October 2024 and Florida celebrates the release of her April 2024 album, “The Tortured Poets Department” with listening parties from Miami to Jacksonville.

What: The TayTay Dance Party, featuring DJ Swiftie

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 5 p.m. June 2

Cost: Tickets start at $20 and a $50 VIP package includes one signed show poster, one glow wand and 30-minute early access to the venue. Head over to the Live at Knight Arsht site to buy tickets or for more information.

