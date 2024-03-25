Mia Thornton Reveals Where She Stands With Jacqueline Blake

During the After Show, Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac reveals that she and Jacqueline Blake are back to being best friends, adding that they talk every day now. Plus, Leslie Bibb says the greatest thing she saw Carol Burnett do while working on Palm Royale was when she showed up to a table read with all of the producers to simply grunt since her character was in a state that required no real lines.

